Dunipace 7 Arniston Rangers 0: Biggest win in a decade for Pace

Gary McMillan was delighted by his ruthless side’s record-breaking win on Saturday.

They face Oakley United tonight but go into the match on a high after a crushing defeat of the Midlothian side.

Dunipace 7 Arniston 0 - pics by Alan Murray

The boss said: “Delighted with another big home win, that’s us won 5-0, 6-0 and 7-0 here this season. I’m told that 7-0 is the club’s biggest win in over a decade as well, which is a nice additional bonus.

“But what pleased Graeme and I most today was the performance. We went about the game the correct way, we showed patience when we had to and dictated the tempo throughout. When the game was won at half time the lads came out second half and kept doing the right things, kept pushing, kept hunting, kept moving the ball and wanted to add more to the scoreline.”

Goals came from all over the park in the emphatic win, but such a healthy margin was not expected early on, despite Dunipace dominating.

It took until the 25th minute for the deadlock to be broken but by half-time the game was over as a contest.

Liam Craig hit his first goal for the club with a free-kick to open his account and turned supplier in the 40th minute when centre back Jamie O’Grady headed in. Chris Zok added another just before the interval to give ‘Pace plenty of breathing space.

But in a breathtaking second half display they blew the visitors away.

Zok looked to have hit his second of the afternoon from another Craig delivery but O’Grady made sure, and then Craig returned to the scoresheet himself with two to complete a hat-trick before O’Grady’s defensive partner Morgan Galloway added the seventh.

Speaking to his club’s website, boss McMillan added: “I thought we had some excellent performances today, everyone played their part in the win from back to front. We got three goals from our centre backs who were comfortable throughout, Chris gets his first home goal and played well in his first start, Greg and Lee were a constant threat and defended superbly, Paul and Alan were creative in the final third and worked their socks off and Scott and Aidan were very good in the engine room as well, unbelievable the energy Aidan had having played 90 minutes last night!

“But I want to mention Liam as I’m delighted for him getting his first goal, in an excellent individual display, then turning that into a hat trick. We know that he can score goals and I keep telling him they will come if he just keeps doing the right things, but the longer it went the more frustrated he was getting.”

