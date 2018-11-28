Dunipace 5 Burntisland Shipyard 0: Dunipace thrash Fifers to end losing streak

On what could best be described as a “difficult run of form”, Dunipace welcomed Burntisland Shipyard to Westfield Park in the East of Scotland League Conference B.

Having come out on top in that opening game of the League Cup group stages 3-0, Dunipace would have been hoping to recreate a similar performance – though just four players from that day were in Saturday’s squad.

All of Dunipace's points this season have been collected in 5-0 victories. The other was against Eyemouth United on the opening day.

Dunipace took the lead early as Wright swung in a wonderful ball which was met by the outstretched leg of Craig Hughes, diverting it into the net via the underside of the bar.

Dunipace started to take control and it was no surprise when a second came just before the half hour. Good football released MacPherson on the right and the wide man drove forward before delivering a wonderful ball between defence and goalkeeper for youngster Stevenson to bag his first senior goal from close range.

The hosts made the points safe with a simply wonderful goal. At 17, Stevenson showed both ability and composure that belied his age. Initially he looked to go around the keeper to his left, but when he found that avenue blocked he stopped the ball, swung the keeper a dummy and calmly lifted the ball over the sprawling stopper into the net.

Into the second half and, as expected, the visitors came out fighting, with keeper Kane making an excellent save after only five minutes to keep the score at 3-0. But Dunipace looked dangerous every time they came forward and it didn’t take long for them to make the game safe. Wright swung in another corner from the right and the outstanding Morrison rose in the area to power a header into the top corner.

It could have been more than five on the day, although the fifth came near the death. Stevenson gathered in, engaged the fullback, then slid to the side to find MacPherson who took a touch before firing into the bottom corner across the keeper from 18 yards.