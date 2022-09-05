Dunipace 4-2 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Grant stars again as Pace move up to fourth place

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe McGuckin celebrates after putting Dunipace 1-0 up against Kirkcaldy (Pics by Scott Louden)

Joe McGuckin took the ball past three or four opponents on his way to striking home an excellent opener, before the lead was doubled by David Grant’s superb header after Liam McCroary’s cross from the right.

It was 3-0 when McGuckin sent a penalty kick high into the net after a foul, giving the hosts a three-goal half-time cushion.

There was a blow for Pace on 72 minutes when Danny Ashe was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Daryl Falconer.

David Grant heads in Dunipace's second goal

But this numerical disadvantage didn’t stop the hosts going 4-0 up when Grant’s initial shot was saved but Kirkcaldy’s Sam Kirkham put the rebound into his own net.

Kirkham then picked up a second yellow card, evening the sides up again at 10 v 10.

Although Jay Bridgeford and John Smith pulled two goals back late on, Dunipace held on to win.

Dunipace assistant manager Alan Moffat highlighted another fine performance from man-of-the-match Grant – also scorer of nine goals in the 12-0 Scottish Cup first preliminary round win at Wigtown and Bladnoch the previous week - when speaking to The Falkirk Herald.

It's party time for Grant after scoring

Moffat said: “Granty scored 54 last season, he scores a lot of goals and is the one that people always talk about.

"He is hitting form again so we’re happy with that.

"On paper 4-2 makes it look a bit closer than it was. We were a bit disappointed to lose those two late goals but we would have taken 4-2 before the start of the game."

Dunipace, fourth in the table with 10 points from five games, get a break from the league this Saturday as they visit Premier Division Hill of Beath Hawthorne in the Challenge Cup second round, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Dunipace management team of Danny Smith (left) and Alan Moffat

"We know a bit about Hill of Beath,” Moffat said. “We beat them in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup that we won in the Covid-delayed 2019-2020 tournament.

"We also played them in a pre-season friendly.

"They are a hard team coming off beating Irvine Meadow in a replay on Saturday.