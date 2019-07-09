Dunipace 4-0 Cambusbarron Rovers: Pace build up to league start with friendly win

Four goals in the final 20 minutes gave Dunipace a comfortable 4-0 friendly win against local Caley amateur side Cambusbarron Rovers last Saturday.

Henderson struck twice and skipper McFadden and Craig were also on the scoresheet, with the only complaint from Pace supporters being that the side weren’t more clinical in front of goal.

This was Dunipace’s fourth friendly and the game followed a pattern that is coming all too familiar to Pace supporters, with the home side enjoying the lion share of possession but a combination of good saves and wayward finishing kept the scoreline blank.

In the first half particularly four very good chances came and went without being converted. As is the way with pre-season games there were plenty of changes for the hosts second half as the pattern of the game continued.

The best chance that fell to the visitors was when a loose passback from Galloway presented an opportunity but Martin in the Pace goal forced the attacker wide.

Rovers’ resolve was finally broken though on 70 minutes as the impressive Craig delivered a wonderful cross for skipper McFadden to head home from six yards.

Eight minutes later, Pace doubled their lead as Craig fired from a free kick, before the wide man turned provider again for Henderson, who also had an impressive 45, slotting home confidently for number three.

Henderson completed the scoring with two minutes left, a fine move seeing Tulloch slide a pass through to the forward, who slotted beyond the keeper for his third in pre-season.

Next up is a home game against Premier League side Blackburn United, Saturday, 1pm.