News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Dunipace 3-2 Linlithgow Rose: Pace power through to East of Scotland League Cup final

Danny Smith hailed says his side delivered a “proper Pace performance” after dumping Lowland League-bound Linlithgow Rose out of the East of Scotland League Cup on Tuesday evening.
By Ben Kearney
Published 31st May 2023, 00:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 01:29 BST

Denny side Dunipace defeated the Rose 3-2 at Newtown Park in Bo’ness to reach their second cup final of the campaign, after losing out in the King Cup final earlier this month.

On the night, a cup classic saw Gordon Herd’s side go ahead twice, with Smith’s men coming from behind to dig out a result against the Premier Division title winners after a quick-fire double at the start of the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That was my team out there tonight,” a proud Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “We were excellent. There was a real lingering disappointment about how our season was ending after the King Cup final defeat to Lochore because we were so poor, and I was gutted.

Dunipace's Kai Wilson is mobbed by his teammates after scoring to make it 2-2 at the start of the second half against Linlithgow Rose (Pictures by Michael Gillen)Dunipace's Kai Wilson is mobbed by his teammates after scoring to make it 2-2 at the start of the second half against Linlithgow Rose (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Dunipace's Kai Wilson is mobbed by his teammates after scoring to make it 2-2 at the start of the second half against Linlithgow Rose (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

"It wasn’t us. But we have turned it around and really finished the season strongly with some good league performances and now this one against a really, really good Linlithgow side.

"Our players can reach the levels of the likes of Linlithgow and that is now five Premier Division teams we have beaten this season which is a real achievement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We scored some great goals and then held on well, which you need to do against a so-called bigger club. The back four were excellent.”

Smith also celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday night, and he reckons a cup final spot was the perfect gift from his team.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline at Newtown Park as his side defeated Linlithgow Rose 3-2 to reach the EOS League Cup finalDunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline at Newtown Park as his side defeated Linlithgow Rose 3-2 to reach the EOS League Cup final
Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline at Newtown Park as his side defeated Linlithgow Rose 3-2 to reach the EOS League Cup final

The boss added: ““It is just another day for me. I kept it quiet until after the match when Alan Moffat our assistant told the boys that they had made my night. I was so proud and it was the perfect present!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we need to try and finish the job now. Bo’ness Athletic are a very good side so that won’t be easy – but we must turn up and play the way we can do. We don’t want to not turn up.

"It has been a hard few weeks for the club so to win a trophy to end the season would be brilliant.”

Dunipace take on Bo’ness Athletic in the final on Sunday at Meggetland Sports Complex in Edinburgh, with kick-off at 2pm.

30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.
30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.
30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.
Related topics:Danny SmithLinlithgow RoseDunipaceLowland LeagueBo'ness