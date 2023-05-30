Dunipace 3-2 Linlithgow Rose: Pace power through to East of Scotland League Cup final
Denny side Dunipace defeated the Rose 3-2 at Newtown Park in Bo’ness to reach their second cup final of the campaign, after losing out in the King Cup final earlier this month.
On the night, a cup classic saw Gordon Herd’s side go ahead twice, with Smith’s men coming from behind to dig out a result against the Premier Division title winners after a quick-fire double at the start of the second half.
"That was my team out there tonight,” a proud Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “We were excellent. There was a real lingering disappointment about how our season was ending after the King Cup final defeat to Lochore because we were so poor, and I was gutted.
"It wasn’t us. But we have turned it around and really finished the season strongly with some good league performances and now this one against a really, really good Linlithgow side.
"Our players can reach the levels of the likes of Linlithgow and that is now five Premier Division teams we have beaten this season which is a real achievement.
"We scored some great goals and then held on well, which you need to do against a so-called bigger club. The back four were excellent.”
Smith also celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday night, and he reckons a cup final spot was the perfect gift from his team.
The boss added: ““It is just another day for me. I kept it quiet until after the match when Alan Moffat our assistant told the boys that they had made my night. I was so proud and it was the perfect present!
"But we need to try and finish the job now. Bo’ness Athletic are a very good side so that won’t be easy – but we must turn up and play the way we can do. We don’t want to not turn up.
"It has been a hard few weeks for the club so to win a trophy to end the season would be brilliant.”
Dunipace take on Bo’ness Athletic in the final on Sunday at Meggetland Sports Complex in Edinburgh, with kick-off at 2pm.