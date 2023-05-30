Dunipace 3-2 Linlithgow Rose: Pace power through to East of Scotland League Cup final

Denny side Dunipace defeated the Rose 3-2 at Newtown Park in Bo’ness to reach their second cup final of the campaign, after losing out in the King Cup final earlier this month.

On the night, a cup classic saw Gordon Herd’s side go ahead twice, with Smith’s men coming from behind to dig out a result against the Premier Division title winners after a quick-fire double at the start of the second half.

"That was my team out there tonight,” a proud Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “We were excellent. There was a real lingering disappointment about how our season was ending after the King Cup final defeat to Lochore because we were so poor, and I was gutted.

Dunipace's Kai Wilson is mobbed by his teammates after scoring to make it 2-2 at the start of the second half against Linlithgow Rose (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

"It wasn’t us. But we have turned it around and really finished the season strongly with some good league performances and now this one against a really, really good Linlithgow side.

"Our players can reach the levels of the likes of Linlithgow and that is now five Premier Division teams we have beaten this season which is a real achievement.

"We scored some great goals and then held on well, which you need to do against a so-called bigger club. The back four were excellent.”

Smith also celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday night, and he reckons a cup final spot was the perfect gift from his team.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline at Newtown Park as his side defeated Linlithgow Rose 3-2 to reach the EOS League Cup final

The boss added: ““It is just another day for me. I kept it quiet until after the match when Alan Moffat our assistant told the boys that they had made my night. I was so proud and it was the perfect present!

"But we need to try and finish the job now. Bo’ness Athletic are a very good side so that won’t be easy – but we must turn up and play the way we can do. We don’t want to not turn up.

"It has been a hard few weeks for the club so to win a trophy to end the season would be brilliant.”

Dunipace take on Bo’ness Athletic in the final on Sunday at Meggetland Sports Complex in Edinburgh, with kick-off at 2pm.

30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Third and winning goal for Dunipace, Morgan Gallloway 4.

