Dunipace 2 Bo’ness Utd 5: Taste of things to come for BU

Bo’ness moved up to third place in Conference B after a hard-fought victory over Dunipace at Westfield park.

United fans are hoping it’s a taste of things to come as the new surface and floodlights scheduled for Newtown Park this year will be similar to the ‘Pace ground.

Dunipace v Bo'ness Utd. Picture Alan Murray

It was a frenetic start to the game although neither side made the most if their half-chances.

The opening goal arrived on 28 minutes for the visitors. Marty Wright robbed Murphy and advanced up the left wing, his low cross found Nicky Prentice who took a great touch and fired the ball through the legs of goalkeeper David Kane.

Tiwi Daramola lobbed just over and Craig Comrie was unlucky to see his fierce drive strike the post. As the half moved into stoppage time Dunipace shocked Bo’ness with an equaliser. Gary Wright swung in a free-kick which was headed home by Craig Hughes.

That spurred Bo’ness into action and they retook the lead two minutes after the restart when Wright raced clear onto a Macdonald pass to round the goalkeeper and slot home his 14th goal of the campaign.

Dunipace almost levelled immediately when Gary Wright almost emulated his brother’s goal but was unlucky to see his dipping 25yarder land on the roof of the net.

Just after the hour United extended their advantage when Daramola nipped in to rob David Morrison and pass the ball into the empty net for his first Bo’ness goal. The goal was entirely self-inflicted after a crazy throw to Morrison by goalkeeper Kane.

Dunipace weathered the storm and reduced the deficit when McPherson knocked in after a stramash in the area. Gemmell was disposed in his own box and looked to have fouled the Dunipace forward for a penalty, so it was justice for the home side when the ball hit the net.

Both sides had chances to score before the visitors finally put the game to bed late on.

Substitute Andy Shirra picked up a slack clearance to find the net from close range and end Dunipace hopes of a comeback. Scoring was completed in the last minute when Daramola’s shot was blocked but BU captain Chris Donnelly smashed in the rebound.