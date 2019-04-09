Dunipace 1 Dundonald Bluebell 3: Refereeing decisions leave 'Pace aggrieved

It was a hugely frustrating afternoon for the home side as a poor second half display from themselves, coupled with a poor display from the man in the middle, saw them take nothing from a game they should have won.

Leading 1-0 at half time, and having created enough to be three ahead with the visitors without a shot on target, things looked good for the home side who were playing well and coping reasonably well with their opponents direct style.

Steven Dymock opened the scoring after fine work from MacPherson to play it into his path, with Stowe, McFadden, Dymock and Wright all having good opportunities in the first half, the visitors stopper making three fine saves to keep his side in the game.

Into the second half and things changed quickly for the home side. The match official awarded a free kick just outside the area as the experienced Dundonald forward, threw himself forward under no challenge. As has been the story of Dunipace this season, the Dundonald fullback dispatched a wonderful effort into the top corner for 1-1 within 53 seconds of the restart.

With the Pace players reeling from the award of the free kick they were even more furious moments later when, this time in the box, the Dundonald player again threw himself to the ground – with a penalty being awarded.

Justice was done as Kane saved the spot kick.

As Dunipace struggled to defend against the direct approach, Dundonald grabbed a second as a long ball into the area was knocked down and the visitors player reacted quickest to fire into the corner from 12 yards.

And five minutes later the home sides misery was complete. Galloway tried to find Dymock down the line and as the forward looked to take it in he was barged in the back right in front of the dugouts. The official waved play on and as Dundonald broke Gary Wright challenged inside the Pace area in exactly the same way – penalty.

The penalty was this time dispatched for 1-3.

Dunipace fought on, McHaffie, Shanks and McFadden all firing just wide of the target as the game finished 3-1 to the visitors.