Dunipace 1-1 LTHV: Profligacy costs Pace in stalemate

Missed chances and decent saves ensured Dunipace came away disappointed as they drew 1-1 with Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the First Division Conference A clash last weekend.

After the Pace created a barrage of opportunities, it was the visitors who went in front after an own goal from MacPherson.

Pace responded positively and levelled through Nash just after the hour mark, but they were unable to find the winner which manager Gary MacMillan felt they deserved.

He said: “I’ve just come out of what is a very disappointed dressing room.

“They know themselves that we cant continue to create that many chances, not just in terms of the number of them but the quality of them, and not convert.

“We didn’t give our best in the reverse fixture a few weeks ago.

“Today we were much better, in fact in the last three games since then we have played very well.

“But much like Wednesday night if we cant convert the chances that we work so hard to create then we are causing ourselves issues.”

Dunipace will look again, the second time in a week, at a hat full of chances not taken. The first fell to Gary Wright six yards out following a Craig knockdown, the Lothian keeper deserving credit for stopping point blank.

Lothian had a good chance not long afterwards as Galloway dropped a runner at left back, the Lothian forward shooting wide from just inside the box.

Wright, Henderson and McHaffie had speculative efforts from distance before another guilt edged chance fell to Nash.

Pace started the half poorly and fell behind when they lost possession in their own half. The ball was clipped into the box and the striker turned and shot, which was saved by Kane, but rebounded off MacPherson into the net – the first person to score in five home games against the Pace.

An equaliser came just after the hour as great work on the left from Craig saw a wicked delivery find Nash via McFadden, the midfielder tapping in from a couple of yards to level the scores.