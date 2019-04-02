Dunipace 0 Bonnyrigg Rose 4: 'Pace host title party for Rose

Top of the league Bonnyrigg Rose secured the East of Scotland Conference ‘B’ title with a 4-0 win at Westfield on Friday night.

With a fantastic crowd of 380, the new hospitality deck open for the first time and plenty of interest in the game, it promised to be an excellent, if daunting, occasion for a young Dunipace side many years behind Bonnyrigg in their evolution.

The home side set up to frustrate their hugely experienced visitors, but the game plan looked concerning after only six minutes when former Dundee United and Berwick Rangers striker Aaron Murrell pounced on a defensive mistake to sweep home from six yards.

But credit to the home side, they stuck to their task and limited Bonnyrigg to very little in the way of clear cut chances for the rest of the half. And Dunipace had a couple of opportunities themselves, Craig testing the keeper from distance which he gathered comfortably and youngster Denham skimming the post with a header from a corner.

Into the second half and it was more of the same until 60 minutes when former Hibernian, Stenhousemuir and Berwick Rangers midfielder Lee Currie stepped inside Aidan Stevenson to fire home from 20 yards.

It looked as if the match was ending 2-0 until the match official bought a needless dive from former Hearts and Livingston full-back Jonny Brown, awarding a penalty with three minutes to go.

To rub salt into the wounds, scorer of the second Currie stepped up to score with a Panenka.

Still reeling from the penalty award, Dunipace lost concentration and conceded a fourth. After a free-kick was taken with the ball moving, an early cross was met at the back post with a fine header back across Kane for 4-0.

The final scoreline was harsh on Dunipace and 2-0 would have been a better reflection of the game – but there’s no denying that Bonnyrigg have been the best side in this league, having won 20 and drawn one of 21 matches.