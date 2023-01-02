News you can trust since 1845
Dunfermline v Falkirk: Pitch inspection called for League One clash at noon

This afternoon’s derby between Falkirk and Dunfermline is in doubt, with a pitch inspection now taking place at midday.

By Ben Kearney
25 minutes ago - 1 min read

John McGlynn’s team are due to travel across the Forth for a 3pm kick off at East End Park, but the cold weather overnight has led to the inspection being called.

Falkirk currently sit seven points behind the table-topping Pars in third spot.

Meanwhile, Bairns defender Coll Donaldson says the match isn’t a “must win” despite the gap at the top.

