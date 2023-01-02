John McGlynn’s team were due to travel across the Forth for a 3pm kick off at East End Park, but the cold weather overnight led to an inspection being called at noon.

Falkirk currently sit seven points behind the table-topping Pars in third spot.

A Pars' spokesperson said: "Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic was hugely disappointed with today's postponement due to a frozen pitch ahead of what was one of the most anticipated games in Scotland this afternoon.

Falkirk fans during the Scottish League 1 match between Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk at East End Park last time out (Photo: Dave Johnston)

"Ahead of the fixture our undersoil heating was tested numerous times during December, however following a failure within the boiler of the under soil heating system on the morning of December 31st it proved unable to fix.

"Despite the best efforts of the ground staff this morning the pitch failed a noon inspection.

