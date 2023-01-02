Dunfermline v Falkirk: Game off after noon pitch inspection
This afternoon’s derby between Falkirk and Dunfermline has been called off due to a frozen pitch.
John McGlynn’s team were due to travel across the Forth for a 3pm kick off at East End Park, but the cold weather overnight led to an inspection being called at noon.
Falkirk currently sit seven points behind the table-topping Pars in third spot.
A Pars' spokesperson said: "Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic was hugely disappointed with today's postponement due to a frozen pitch ahead of what was one of the most anticipated games in Scotland this afternoon.
"Ahead of the fixture our undersoil heating was tested numerous times during December, however following a failure within the boiler of the under soil heating system on the morning of December 31st it proved unable to fix.
"Despite the best efforts of the ground staff this morning the pitch failed a noon inspection.
"The club would like to apologise to all supporters for any inconvenience caused and will communicate the rearranged fixture details in due course Match tickets will be valid for the rearranged date."