Dunfermline v Falkirk: 8,000 plus fans to watch what will be the highest attended League One match in nine years

John McGlynn’s Bairns will travel across the Forth hoping to close the current five-point gap between the sides, having not lost any of their previous 12 league outings since the last derby meeting – which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Pars in Falkirk.

The East Stand, which houses the away support, is nearly sold out with the bottom area of the stand also on sale due to demand.

Both the North West Stand and the SRJ Windows South (Main) stands are sold out, whilst there is limited seating available in the Norrie McCathie Stand.

Falkirk fans during the Scottish League One match between Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk at East End Park earlier this campaign (Photo: Dave Johnston)

Earlier this campaign, 6,670 watched the teams play out a 1-1 draw at East End, whilst 7,279 watched November's 1-0 win for James McPake’s side.

The original match, which had been due to be played on Monday, January 2, was postponed due to a frozen pitch at the time.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “It is great to see such an impressive attendance in cinch League 1, in what promises to be a hugely exciting match.

“Attracting such a large attendance to a third-tier match is testament to how compelling the title race is in cinch League 1.

“Both clubs deserve real credit for the excitement that has been generated around this match, and we wish them both the very best of luck for this game and the remainder of the season.”

It is more good attendance news for the SPFL, who last month hailed figures showing Scottish football has by far the highest attendance per capita in European football this season.

The stats show that Scotland has 21.3 attendees per 1000 people at matches across its top four divisions, and a weekly average support of 117,700 fans for SPFL matches.

This attendance per capita is over 65 per cent higher than second placed country Netherlands, which has 12.9 attendees per 1000 people.