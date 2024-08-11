Dunfermline Athletic 0-2 Falkirk: 3 things we learned as Bairns' unbeaten league run hits 40

10-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 2.

Falkirk’s perfect start to the Championship season continued on Saturday afternoon as they banished their poor recent derby record to defeat Dunfermline Athletic 2-0 at East End Park.

Goals in each half from Ross MacIver and Callumn Morrison sealed the three points for the travelling Bairns to see them onto six points from six available – with only table-topping Ayr United above them in the table on goal difference.

Here are three things we learned from the Bairns’ derby day win…

40 league matches and counting

Four-hundred-and-eighty-one days. That was the last time Falkirk lost a league match (the Airdrie play-off disasterclass didn’t officially count as league fixtures).

John McGlynn’s side have started where they left off last season when they sealed an invincible League One title.

And you can’t see any reason why Falkirk can’t continue their run in two weeks time against Partick Thistle at home.

The Bairns sit second on six points from six available and although it is only two games in – it is safe to say that the squad are more than good enough to be challenging for at the top-end of the table.

One thing is for certain, this sort of run will probably never happen again. Falkirk fans are witnessing history.

Falkirk’s squad is getting stronger

Much has been made about the Bairns’ squad depth. The manager himself has mentioned it a few times. But with injured players returning – the group is beginning to look one capable of dealing with a season of Championship football.

They could do with a couple more players, but brining on the likes of Finn Yeats, Ethan Ross and Aidan Nesbitt on Saturday is the sign on a strong squad.

Centre-back is an issue but they have decent options elsewhere. Leon McCann is waiting for an opportunity while the likes of Ross and Alfredo Agyeman are great players to bring on against a tiring defence.

Summer signing Michael McKenna also looks like a player who could pop up with a few big moments this season – even if he didn’t get on against the Pars.

MacIver’s stock is rising quickly

Ross MacIver was a standout against Queen’s Park. And he was once again key to the Bairns’ victory this weekend in the derby.

He managed to grab his first Championship goal, and it was a well-taken effort at that to poke Keelan Adams’ low cross into the back of the net.

But once again – it was his work outwith scoring that really impressed. He once again was superb in the air and he kept Kyle Benedictus busy.

He also won the penalty kick late on for team-mate Callumn Morrison to seal the three points.

Many questioned if the former Alloa Athletic part-timer could make another step-up again – but he has taken it in his stride.

We also found out that he is one of John McGlynn’s favourite players… and we can all see why. He is the epitome of a team player.

Extras

Keelan Adams – The ex-Cumbernauld Colts defender will have learned a lot from this one. It was the first time we seen him have a couple of troubling moments, but he will be a better player for it.

Nicky Hogarth – The goalkeeper was excellent again. You could genuinely argue he’s been the Bairns’ best player so far over two league games. He made some great saves.

Dylan Tait – We saw a different part of the midfielder’s game in this one. As the match went on, he dug in and really put a shift in. He’s said previously he wants to improve his defensive game. This match was a good example of him becoming a more rounded player.