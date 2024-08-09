Dundee youngster Finlay Allan joins Stenhousemuir on loan until January transfer window
The winger, 18, will bolster the Warriors’ options and goes straight into the squad for the club’s League One away fixture at Kelty Hearts today (Saturday, August 10).]
“After being made aware of his availability for the season ahead he was a player who I wanted to bring to the club, especially after speaking with Tony Docherty who rates Finlay highly,” Warriors manager Gary Naysmith said.
“Finlay is an attacking-wide player who can play on either side and is someone who will increase our attacking options at the front end of the pitch.”
Allan will continue to be involved with Dundee’s B team – who face city rivals Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.
