Dundee United winger Miller Thomson joins Falkirk on loan as Bairns eye busy end to January transfer window
The 20-year-old, who has made 18 appearances for the top-flight Tangerines this term, joins John McGlynn’s side as an option in the wide areas after the departure of Callumn Morrison this morning to Linfield.
And it is set to be a busy couple of hours at the Falkirk Stadium – with manager McGlynn looking to further bolster the Bairns’ Premiership push with the team sitting second but with a game in hand over Ayr United.
The boss told the Falkirk Herald last week that he was hoping to “do something a little bit interesting” if Morrison left the club and that looks like it will come to fruition.
On signing United ace Thomson, McGlynn said: “Miller is an exciting and versatile wide player who is primarily right sided. He had an impressive spell with Montrose in League One last season before going back to Dundee United, where he was able to play a part in winning this division.
"He has since tested himself with plenty of appearances in the Premiership this year. He is a player that knows how to win and adds to our competition for places in the wide areas. I’m sure he will make an impact in the attacking third of the pitch.
"I would like to thank Jim Goodwin and Luigi Capuano at Dundee United for their assistance in making this deal happen.”