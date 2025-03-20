Dundee United loanee on Falkirk's Championship title run-in

Miller Thomson is going for a second William Hill Championship title on the spin.

And the Dundee United winger, on loan at Falkirk, is hoping to play a big part in the Bairns’ final five fixtures when he returns from Scotland under-21s duty alongside Dundee loanee Luke Graham.

Both will miss this Saturday’s home match against bottom club Airdrie and the Tuesday night trip to Livingston.

Thomson is yet to play 90 minutes in the second tier for John McGlynn’s side, but he recently started against Airdrie and grabbed his first assist last Saturday off the bench during the 4-0 win at Queen’s Park.

Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson scored during Falkirk’s Stirlingshire Cup final win over Stirling Albion earlier this month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I managed to come on and get an assist which is great for me,” he said after the Hampden rout.

“I’ve been aiming to do that, make an impact in matches. I’d have preferred a goal. You want to score goals as an attacking player.

"It was always going to be hard to win a spot in the team when people are playing well and the team are winning.

"You just need to work hard in training and try to win an opportunity. I’ve loved being at Falkirk so far and the boys are brilliant. I’ve felt so welcome.

“I wasn’t getting as many minutes at United as I wanted and the goal is to get more game-time here heading into the final games after Scotland.”

On the win, he added: “It was a great team performance. We managed to go in 1-0 at half-time which was important and then once we got the second quickly that gave us a bit of breathing space to go on and score the third and fourth.”

A title winner with Jim Goodwin’s side last year, Thomson said staying focused is key. The Bairns hold an eight-point lead at the top with just seven games to go as they close in on the Premiership.

“We’re in a great position but we need to keep focusing on ourselves,” he said.

“What we do is up to us. I’ve been through this last year with Dundee United going up against Raith Rovers – but that was a lot closer.

"And this brings a different challenge. The focus has to be sharp to get to finishing line.”

Thomson and Graham will hope to be in Scotland’s starting line-up in Spain when the U21s face the Republic of Ireland tomorrow night. The camp ends on Tuesday with a friendly against Iceland.

