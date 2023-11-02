Dundee United defender Layton Bisland says Falkirk loan move was a 'no-brainer'

Dundee United loanee Layton Bisland says he is loving life at Falkirk after making his first League 1 start during the 4-0 victory over Alloa Athletic last Saturday.

Layton Bisland on the ball for Falkirk against Ayr United's Logan Chalmers during an SPFL Trust Trophy tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The defender, 19, joined on loan for the season from the Championship leaders to bolster the Bairns backline, and he played the 90 minutes against Brian Rice’s side.

He told the Falkirk Herald of his time at Falkirk so far: “It has been great so far. The boys have great and it was so easy to fit in. I’ve known (Finn) Yeats for years and played with him before so that helped. Guys like Calvin (Miller) and Gary (Oliver) are great to sit beside in the changing room. I’ve enjoyed it so much. Everyone gets on with everyone.

"It was a no-brainer to move here. How the team plays, how direct they attack on the front foot and how they go to win the ball high up the park. All of that suits me. Everyone says it is a great place to play. Finn said it was brilliant and even Archie Meekison, who was only here for a wee bit, raved about the gaffer and Smudge (Paul Smith).

And on his first league start, which saw the right-back put in a solid shift – and nearly score his first Falkirk goal when he put one past the past after surging forward, Bisland added: “The gaffer (John McGlynn) trusted me to a job. It is easy to fit into a team that is playing so well but actually getting into the team is difficult – I didn’t come here expecting to play straight away.

“When I have played, I have left like I have done well and I managed to start and play the 90 minutes which was great. I want to play as much as I can do and that is the goal.

“I couldn’t believe I nearly scored, that was the most surprising thing! It was nosebleed territory for me being in that area and it felt unusual. But I actually nearly scored.

“The gaffer wants us (the full-backs) to get high and get involved so it was good to show that I can do that, I need to add that to my game.”

The Bairns now travel to Queen of the South this Saturday as they look to stay top of the table. Ahead of that one, Bisland said: “It is always hard going down there. They’ll make it tough for us.