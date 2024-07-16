Dundee United 3-0 Stenhousemuir: Gary Naysmith admits team lost 'uncharacteristic' goals in defeat

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup match between Dundee United and Stenhousemuir at Tannadice Park, on July 16, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Stenhousemuir lose out 3-0 at Dundee United but still sit top of Group B in Premier Sports Cup.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith admitted his team lost “uncharacteristic” goals as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat against top-flight Dundee United on Tuesday night.

The Warriors travelled to Tannadice top of Group B in the Premier Sports Cup after their 4-0 thumping of Buckie Thistle last weekend, but they lost poor goals to Jim Goodwin’s side on a sodden pitch.

After a decent opening period from the visitors, Louis Moult opened the scoring after 25 minutes when he was allowed the freedom of the six-yard box to head home.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Stenhousemuir's Kinlay Bilham in action during a Premier Sports Cup match between Dundee United and Stenhousemuir at Tannadice Park, on July 16, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

They then lost another goal from a cross nine minutes later when former Declan Gallagher found himself able to volley home from a corner kick.

And any chance of a comeback was halted 90 seconds into the second half when North Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski got on the end of a low cross to bundle the ball past Darren Jamieson – who made a number of key stops keep the scoreline down.

"For us to concede three goals from crosses, it was uncharacteristic of us,” former Scotlan full-back Naysmith said. “It was unusual. We probably needed a top Dundee United team to be a little off it.

"But they started the game very well and they were much improved from when they played Falkirk last weekend. At times we did find it difficult.

"It could have been a really long night once the third goal went in early on in the second half, but fair play to the guys. Darren Jamieson was excellent in goal.

"The guys stuck in there and could have thrown in the towel. We’ve seen big scorelines already in the opening two matchdays.

"We played better towards the end and we could have had a penalty. There is a lot to work on and take from the match.”

Stenhousemuir now a week’s break before hosting Scott Brown’s Ayr United at Ochilview next Tuesday night.

Ahead of that match, Naysmith added: “We need to be careful now. Some of the guys have played 180 minutes in the space of four days.

"We’ll use the break wisely. We might change it up on Tuesday night but don’t have the biggest squad.

"Our season won’t be defined by a match against Dundee United. We know that we are in a very tough group but it is a real test for us heading into the league season.”