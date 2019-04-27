Dundee United 2 Falkirk 0: Player ratings
Sports Editor David Oliver runs the rule over the Bairns in their penultimate league match of the SPFL Championship season.
Falkirk lost the game 2-0 with goals from Rachid Bouhenna and Paul McMullan putting the Bairns to the sword.
1. Harry Burgoyne
8 - He just keeps on keeping on. Saved the Bairns from a hiding at times and not protected by his defence. Where would the Bairns be without him?
2. Jordan McGhee
6 - Better show from the captain and close with a header off the post just before half-time.
3. Paul Dixon
6 - Steady enough on his return to Tannadice but part of a defence all at sea in the first quarter of the game.
4. Cieran McKenna
5 - Bandaged up centre half looks comofrtable on the ball but was run ragged by United's attack for the first half.
