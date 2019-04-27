Falkirk lost at tannadice

Dundee United 2 Falkirk 0: Player ratings

Sports Editor David Oliver runs the rule over the Bairns in their penultimate league match of the SPFL Championship season.

Falkirk lost the game 2-0 with goals from Rachid Bouhenna and Paul McMullan putting the Bairns to the sword.

8 - He just keeps on keeping on. Saved the Bairns from a hiding at times and not protected by his defence. Where would the Bairns be without him?

1. Harry Burgoyne

1. Harry Burgoyne

8 - He just keeps on keeping on. Saved the Bairns from a hiding at times and not protected by his defence. Where would the Bairns be without him?
6 - Better show from the captain and close with a header off the post just before half-time.

2. Jordan McGhee

2. Jordan McGhee

6 - Better show from the captain and close with a header off the post just before half-time.
6 - Steady enough on his return to Tannadice but part of a defence all at sea in the first quarter of the game.

3. Paul Dixon

3. Paul Dixon

6 - Steady enough on his return to Tannadice but part of a defence all at sea in the first quarter of the game.
5 - Bandaged up centre half looks comofrtable on the ball but was run ragged by United's attack for the first half.

4. Cieran McKenna

4. Cieran McKenna

5 - Bandaged up centre half looks comofrtable on the ball but was run ragged by United's attack for the first half.
