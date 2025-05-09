Dundee defender Luke Graham 'over the moon' with Falkirk loan spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundee defender Luke Graham found it difficult to get back into the Bairns’ starting eleven after rejoining Falkirk on loan in February – but that hasn’t soured how much he’s enjoyed his time at the club having collected a Scottish Championship winners’ medal.

The centre-back’s future is yet to be decided and for now he will be part of Tony Docherty’s squad next season although he didn’t rule out a return to Premiership newcomers Falkirk.

“It isn’t something I am thinking about right now, I want to enjoy the next week or so and the celebrations that come with it,” he said.

“I am not worried about it. I’m over the moon with how the season has gone. To get a league title over the line is amazing.

Luke Graham celebrates with team-mates Nicky Hogarth, Ross MacIver and Gary Oliver (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I haven’t played as much towards the end of the season but I am glad I played in the final game against Hamilton.

"That doesn’t bother me, it is a team game. The group is so strong. I’m not one for moaning.

"You do your talking on the pitch and it’s just about taking your chance when it does come.

"Of course you feel frustrated you aren’t playing every minute but when I first joined I got a really decent run of games in the Championship which has really benefitted me massively.

"When I went back to Dundee I did miss being here. The fans are brilliant and the backing and connection is there.”

When Graham first joined on loan in September to cover Coll Donaldson’s absence, the 21-year-old was a bit of an unknown quantity at Championship level having previously impressed at Montrose in League One last season.

But he hit the ground running and was a key part of the Bairns’ title success playing alongside Liam Henderson in the backline.

"I just had a feeling that it was a special group of players and I got that feeling after the first time I trained with them when I first joined on loan,” Graham added.

"The group are a really tight-knit. Hendo has been brilliant, all of the older guys have really been so helpful and I’ve picked up so much from them.

"It was an easy transition. I knew about the guys from playing against most of them at Montrose. The manager (John McGlynn) too put a lot of trust in me.”