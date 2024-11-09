Dundee defender Luke Graham: Liam Henderson and co helping me improve my game at Falkirk

Dundee defender Luke Graham has hailed his Falkirk team-mates for helping him settle in to life at the Bairns on loan in the William Hill Championship.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old centre-back joined John McGlynn’s team for the season and has impressed since being thrown into the team alongside makeshift partner Liam Henderson after injuries to Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang.

"Hendo's been brilliant,” Graham said. “He has helped me, he has talked me through the games and I think we are forming a really good partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've (Coll and Tom) been brilliant with me as well because obviously they're watching from the stand so they're always pointing out things I can do better than that and they're two of the lads that have helped me settle in really well as well.

Dundee defender Luke Graham in action for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It's kind of just little bits here and there but it all adds up. The boys are always working hard and wanting to improve. I think that helps a lot as well.

“I'm just trying to stick to the pace with those boys and that is really benefiting me. It's just relentless really to say the least.

"Obviously I played against Falkirk last season so I kind of already knew a little bit about them and as soon as I heard about it I just wanted to come here really and I'm really glad I did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his loan move from Tony Docherty’s side, he added: “I was trying to get a game at Dundee but when I had the opportunity to come out on loan to Falkirk that was obviously going to be my first choice because of how they play and how they're going at the minute as well.

“Dundee wanted me to go out and get minutes and enjoy my football, and that's what I've been doing. I'm glad I got the opportunity.”

Falkirk host Airdrieonians this weekend as they look to increase their six-point lead at the top of the second tier table.