Dunbar Utd 1-2 Bo’ness Utd: Four in a row for BUs who top the Premier Division

Bo’ness United held on to top spot in the Premier Division with their fourth straight league win after a routine victory over Dunbar at New Countess Park.

Goals from Ross Campbell, on his 200th appearance for Bo’ness, and Ryan Stevenson had United in a comfortable position although a late Darren McCraw counter caused a few jitters in the closing stages.

Midfielder Ian Nimmo said: “It was a good result, and a massive three points. They are not a bad side and will definitely take points from teams. We’re just taking every game as it comes, being ahead just now makes no difference, you’ve seen it a hundred times teams starting off well then getting pegged back.”

Max Christie made three changes to the side that saw off Musselburgh in midweek with Fraser Keast, Will Snowdon and Tom Grant all restored to the starting XI.

There was action straight from kick-off when Craig Henderson managed to test Dunbar ‘keeper McCathie after only 11 seconds.

You felt a goal was coming for the visitors and it duly arrived in the 18th minute from a corner kick, Ross Campbell found himself unmarked in the area and he had the simple task of nodding in an excellent Ryan Stevenson delivery.

Dunbar’s best chance of the half came ten minutes before the interval when McLaren drove into the penalty area and picked out the unmarked Ballantyne, his effort however was poor and Murphy easily saved.

Just after the hour mark Bo’ness extended their advantage from the penalty spot after an excellent counter-attack saw substitute Mark Mooney turn his marker and break into the box, his attempted cross to Donnelly was handled by Peden, and referee Lee was quick to award the spot-kick. In the absence of regular taker Brian Morgan, it was Ryan Stevenson who took on the responsibility and he sent McCathie the wrong way with ease.

With ten minutes remaining Andy Murphy pulled off a super stop with his legs to deny substitute Darren McCraw but, from the resultant corner kick, Dunbar did pull a goal back when McCraw seized upon a headed clearance and saw his strike take a deflection to wrong foot Murphy and find the net.