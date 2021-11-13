Dumbarton 0-3 Falkirk

Michael Ruth celebrates after scoring the opener (Pics Michael Gillen)

The Aberdeen loanee made up for a below-par performance the previous weekend with a superb display in front of goal. The 19-year-old opened the scoring and set up Charlie Telfer for the third goal, with Aidan Nesbitt grabbing the second in a comfortable win for Sheerin’s side.

Head coach Paul Sheerin named an unchanged starting eleven from last weekend’s draw against Alloa Athletic.

The first chance of the match fell to Paddy Boyle when Paul Dixon’s clearance was short and gave the advancing full back a free effort at goal with Paddy Martin collecting with ease.

Charlie Telfer went close with a long range drive five minutes after some nice interchange play in the midfield with the away side well in control of the opening stages.

Michael Ruth opened the scoring on 11 minutes after he pickpocketed the defender and finished expertly at the near post to give the Bairns an early lead. The striker was picking up good positions all over the park.

Telfer nearly doubled their advantage moments later with a free kick that was well saved by Sam Ramsbottom.

Aidan Nesbitt was next to go close with a looping header that looked destined to fly into the top corner, the ball from Craig McGuffie caught out the Dumbarton defence but they eventually cleared the ball on the line.

Gregor Buchanan went close to equalising with a header from a set piece after Martin came to collect the ball but missed it completely.

Ramsbottom kept the home side in the match and made another superb string of saves from Leon McCann on 30 minutes.

Ruth nearly sealed a confident first half from Falkirk with another goal when his diving header went narrowly wide after a great lofted ball from Telfer.

The Bairns finally found the second goal on 52 minutes when Aidan Nesbitt was in the right place at the right time to deflect Ben Hall’s header into the net after a corner.

Telfer had another opportunity moments later when his quickly taken shot forced Ramsbottom into another decent stop as Falkirk continued to attack.

The third came after sheer determination from Ruth to stay on his feet led to him feeding in Telfer who made no mistake with a fine finish across the goal into the far corner on 70 minutes to put the Bairns on easy street.

Substitute Callumn Morrison should have scored off the bench for the second week running when he was played in one on one with Ramsbottom but his shot was straight down the middle of the goal. He had another chance to score after a weighted pass from Paul Dixon gave him a half chance outside the box, his curling effort was unlucky and shaved the post just before the full time whistle.