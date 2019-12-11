Doyle: Falkirk need to beat Raith or we’ll soon be out of the title race

Michael Doyle has stressed Falkirk can’t let a seven-point gap open up at the top of League One or they will soon find themselves fighting for the play-offs rather than the title.

The Bairns head into the clash with Raith Rovers, trailing the leaders by four points after last week’s 0-0 draw with East Fife.

A victory will bring them right back into contention but Doyle admits a point against John McGlynn’s side isn’t good enough.

He said: “It’s a massive the game on Saturday it is probably the biggest game of the season so far.

“I’m not saying seven points is impossible to come back from, but we’re ready to go at them and win the game – even a draw probably isn’t good enough. We need to win our home games.”

It’s the third meeting between the sides this season with the Bairns still to find the winning formula against the Fifers.

Doyle said: “If you look at the players we’ve got and it doesn’t matter if it is East Fife, Airdrie or Raith we need to be winning them. That’s what needs to start clicking into our heads. We need to start winning these games or we will be fighting for play-offs and one of these teams will be running away from us.”