Doug Moodie joins the Falkirk FC board of directors

The aim of the group is to give Bairns fans a greater say in how the club is run.

Currently at around 400 members, the society has the option to buy 750,000 shares alongside the Patrons Group.

A spokesperson from the club said: “Doug is a lifelong Falkirk fan and has been a season ticket holder for almost 50 years. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he will bring a wealth of experience to the club particularly in the fields of finance and risk management.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doug Moodie has joined the Falkirk board of directors (Picture: Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson from the FSS added: “We’re delighted our members have been able to elect such an experienced and capable individual to represent fans’ views and interests on the board. This once again demonstrates the value of increasing fan ownership and emphasises the board’s commitment to the democratic governance of the club”.

Moodie commented: ““I am delighted to be elected to serve the best interests of the Falkirk Supporter’s Society in this role as board director, and I look forward to making a valuable contribution to the club’s fortunes both on and off the field.

"Having responded to the board’s request for volunteers earlier this year, I have already been working behind the scenes for over two months, making improvements to the operating processes of the FFC finance function as well as supporting Jamie Swinney and the wider management team.

"This experience will enable me to hit the ground running in my new role”.