District women's football round-up: Duo round off international duty with win; Falkirk and Stenny both win

The Scots also defeated Australia in London the previous week 1-0, thanks to a stunning strike from Redding native Docherty.

Against Costa Rica, Rangers pair Docherty and Kerr both started the match. On the night, fellow Gers player Emma Watson scored her first Scotland goals, with the 16-year-old grabbing the headlines with her two-strike display. Caroline Weir rounded off the scoring with an own goal making up the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, in the SWF League One title race, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir both notched important wins to stay in second and third spot respectively.

Nicola Docherty and Gers teammate Emma Watson celebrate the 16-year-old's second goal against Costa Rica (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Craig Tully’s Bairns are now in pole position to win automatic promotion through a second place finish after their 4-0 drubbing of St Mirren, with the side five points ahead of the Warriors with just three games to go.

Jack Cameron’s Stenny defeated Westdyke 2-1 at Ochilview Park. They face title winners Edinburgh this Sunday coming while Falkirk take on sixth-placed Edinburgh Caley as they look to seal promotion to the SWF Championship.

