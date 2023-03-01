News you can trust since 1845
District football round-up: Shire give league leaders Spartans a scare, Pace progress in cup

East Stirlingshire gave Scottish Lowland Football League leaders Spartans a scare on Saturday, coming close to taking a point in Edinburgh, only to lose two late goals.

By Ben Kearney
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:13pm

The 3-1 defeat leaves the Falkirk side in 15th spot, six points behind Cumbernauld Colts in 14th position.

On the day, Falkirk loanee Scott Honeyman grabbed Shire’s goal, with a wonderful effort levelling the match on the half hour mark.

"It was a frustrating one,” boss Sandy Clark told the Falkirk Herald. “When you lose it is never a nice feeling but we contained the league leaders fairly well for most of the game.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith (Photo: Alan Murray)
"That was the first time I have seen Spartans play and I can see why they are top – they are a top team with excellent players who are big and strong.

"It gives me an idea of the level of progression we have made since I came into the job, I think we have made strides forward for sure and this was evidence of that for sure.

“We might have taken a point from it but I do think they just edged it. Of course the frustration comes from conceding two late goals that we could have done better with.

"The players are enjoying games at the moment and everyone is working ever so hard, and I think the fans can see that.”

Sandy Clark, East Stirlingshire manager (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Meanwhile, Dunipace progressed to the second round of the King Cup with a 2-0 win over East of Scotland Third Division side Stoneyburn. Danny Smith’s side scored through Kai Wilson and Sam Colley.

He said of the result: “It was all about getting through and we did that. We had a lot of the ball and it was comfortable for us.”

