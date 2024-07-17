District duo start for Scotland in victory that earns Euro 2025 play-off and League A promotion

The Scotland team, including Redding footballer Nicola Docherty (number two), celebrate after the 1-0 win against Serbia at Firhill on Tuesday night (Pictures: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Scotland will go into tomorrow’s Euro 2025 first round play-off draw as a seeded team after securing top spot in qualifying Group B2 thanks to a 1-0 win over Serbia at Firhill on Tuesday night.

District duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr both started for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side in Glasgow – with Kirsty Hanson’s first half strike enough to seal the three points in their final group outing.

And that result sees them not only qualify as a seeded team for the first round play-off draw, but also earn promotion back into League A for the next stage of the Nations League.

Losa’s side, which has now won five consecutive matches, having completed an unbeaten campaign, are now just two matches away from reaching next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

Rangers captain Nicola Docherty in action during the match against Serbia – which sealed the Scots a Euro 2025 play-off and League A promotion (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"The last three or four games, we have shown we are at a good level,” Losa told the BBC. “The staff and players now believe we can beat everyone at this moment in time.

"One hundred per cent (we are in a better place). The mentality is different. We know there are areas we need to improve to reach the next level.

"It’s been hard work and I think the mentality of the group, in terms of learning, not being based on frustration, has improved.

"We could have found plenty of reasons today to be frustrated, but we don’t care, because we are confident in what we can do well."

Aston Villa forward Hanson, who netted the winner from close range just before break, added: "It wasn't easy. But with the work that we've been putting in I think we just deserved that, and we are over the moon to get it over the line.

"We wanted to top the group and that's what we've done, but we've got another big job to come.

"We knew Serbia were a very good team. They will come out, they will find different ways to exploit maybe our weaknesses.

“But we were patient and we just fought every battle, and I think everyone won their battles today.

"I'm just proud to be part of this team, but I think we played the Scotland way today.”

The 28-team play-off draw can be watched live on Uefa’s website at noon.