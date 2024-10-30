District duo Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty help Scotland secure Euro 2025 play-off final
District duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr both started and starred for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side over both legs of the semi-final as the Scots ran out comfortable 5-0 winners on aggregate to set up a play-off final double-header with Finland.
On Tuesday night, Bayern Munich ace Kerr – who started out her career at Central Girls – sent her country into a two-goal advantage when her effort crashed back off goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy.
Further goals from Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir and first leg match-winner Martha Thomas then sealed what was a comfortable victory and a seventh win on the spin for a resurgent Scotland.
“I am very happy for the team and very proud of how they played,” Losa told the BBC. “They gave everything on the pitch and played with personality and character.
“We have learned a lot. We are a calm team. We stay focused on the task and on what we need to do rather than any noise.
"It was a full performance with everything coming together. I still think there is more to come from this team.”
The national team are now just two games away from returning to a major finals for the first time since the World Cup in France in 2019.
They will host Finland on Friday, November 29 before travelling to four days later with a spot in Switzerland next year on the line.