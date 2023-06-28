District duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr both called into Scotland squad for July friendlies

The 22-strong squad selected by boss Pedro Martinez Losa will play host to Northern Ireland in Dundee on Friday, July 14 before travelling to face Finland on Tuesday, July 18.

Scotland come into the camp off the back of two impressive victories in April when they defeated World Cup hosts Australia 1-0 in London before a convincing 4-0 win over Costa Rica at Hampden.

However Losa’s side will be missing from this summer’s World Cup after a heartbreaking playoff defeat to Ireland last year.

Falkirk duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr have been called into the latest Scotland squad (Player images: SNS Group)

Kerr, 24, recently left Rangers to join Frauen Bundesliga champions FC Bayern, while ex-teammate Docherty, 30, helps make up the eighth-strong SWPL contingent in the squad.

Redding-born full back Docherty has been a stalwart in the national team and is now one of the most experienced players within the set-up, while ex-Central Girls star Kerr was named as the women’s national team player of the year for 2022.

They will join ex-Central Girls ace Fiona Brown in the squad too, while Leanne Ross of Stenhousemuir continues on as assistant head coach.

Meanwhile, Rachel Corsie and Erin Cuthbert both return to the squad after injury, while Rangers’ Kirsty MacLean and Amy Rodgers of London City Lionesses are called up for the first time.

Kerr recently signed for FC Bayern Frauen after leaving Rangers (Photo: FC Bayern Munich)