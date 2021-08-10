Disappointment for Ure as Shire drop two points against Gretna

Derek Ure was frustrated his side could not capitalise on several good opportunities in the match

The Shire took an early lead at Galabank, which was hosting the match with Gretna’s Raydale Park unavailable, through Robbie Young’s fourth minute goal but were pegged back less than ten minutes later.

The visitors failed to convert a penalty kick and missed some good chances as the sides went into the break level at 1-1.

The hosts were reduced to ten men as former Shire player Euan Griffiths picked up two yellow cards in quick succession but they still managed to get their noses in front and take a 2-1 lead.

Shire won another penalty and this time Robbie Young was able to beat the home keeper to make it 2-2.

It was the visitors who were hunting a winner and both Andy Rodden and Dean Watson hit the woodwork but Gretna survived the onslaught and Shire had to settle for a draw.

"It was a game where we dropped two points,” said Ure.

"We missed numerous chances, missed a penalty, score a goal that was disallowed and we have to be disappointed.

"I'm not overly concerned at this stage about it though, I'd be more concerned if we weren't creating chances.

"On another day we win that game quite convincingly, but that’s football.”

This weekend it’s a tasty clash at the Falkirk Stadium as league leaders Civil Service Strollers are the visitors.

The Edinburgh side have surprised many with their impressive start to the season, winning five and losing one, and were 7-1 winners at home to Vale of Leithen last weekend.

"Every time we play Civil Service we know the boys will be in for a game,” said Ure.

"They've had a great start and will fancy there chances of coming to the stadium and getting three points.