Directors face Bairns shareholders EGM

Falkirk shareholders will have their say in a vote of no confidence in the club leadership tomorrow.

A small band of fans used their stake in the Bairns and the Companies Act 2006 to call an extraordinary general meeting seeking answers and details to a number of questions on recent club decisions including the axing of the club’s Academy interests and the recruitment of Ray McKinnon.

Theree new directors joined the board this summer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

READ MORE: Supporters call EGM at Falkirk

They will also put forward the motion of no confidence in the club’s board to be voted upon.

Three new directors were appointed to the board in recent weeks as Martin Ritchie prepares to resign his role next week. Falkirk are currently without a chairman, club secretary and chief executive after resignations from Margaret Lang and Craig Campbell since the end of last season. Mrs Lang remains on the board as a director.

The Bairns have also shelved their proposed 'root and branch review' announced at the start of June.

READ MORE: 'Fresh minds and renewed focus'

Tomorrow's shareholders' meeting begins at 10am in the south stand.