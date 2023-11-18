'Different class' Falkirk deserved Dundee United cup victory, says boss John McGlynn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns came from behind to beat the Terrors 4-2, with three goals in a crazy six-minute spell sending them into the final four of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Callumn Morrison (2), Tom Lang and Finn Yeats were on target as Falkirk stunned the visitors – with the victory seeing McGlynn’s men move onto 17 matches without tasting defeat.

"I was so proud of the players,” he said. “They were outstanding both halves, even with us 2-1 down at the break. We started with a great intensity and kept it up. We got the early goal and we were the better side. We made an error, and we were then 2-1 down, but were honestly outstanding.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn was proud of his side's 'different class' showing against Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We were a goal down last weekend too but this was a different kettle of fish up against a team of Dundee United’s quality. They are top of the Championship for a reason.

“I told the guys at half time that I would take the same sort of stuff. I told them ‘to give me the same again’. The boys went out and they were different class. We were playing a top team tonight that have conceded six league goals all season long and scored four against them.

“I can’t speak any higher of the players’ efforts. The quality was on show too. The opener from Callumn Morrison was a great strike. His shot from the free kick was also brilliant and Tom Lang did well to finish. Finn Yeats has been knocking on the door for a while in terms of scoring, he certainly buried his one. Callumn then took round the goalkeeper and scored again.”

Having already beaten three second tier sides in this year’s Challenge Cup competition, alongside a penalty-shoot bonus point result over Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup, boss McGlynn reckons the Bairns would be “an asset” to the Championship.

Falkirk ace Callumn Morrison netted twice against Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He added: “We were delighted to the be the ones that came out on top. We have a semi-final to look forward to now and we can put it on the back burner.

“We have a big Scottish Cup tie coming up and that is now out focus.

“But our goal is to get back to the Championship. I think we would be an asset to the Championship but we need to get out this tough, tough league.”

Beaten boss Jim Goodwin was also full of praise for Falkirk, saying post-match: “Falkirk were excellent, and deserved winners. They seemed to have more energy than us, picked up more second balls and did the basics a lot better than we did

Finn Yeats grabbed a goal for Falkirk against Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)