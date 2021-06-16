Derek Ure interview: New signing has got pace to burn

East Stirlingshire gaffer Derek Ure

Ure has signed the 22-year-old ex-Queens Park and Airdrie wing back – who was most recently playing for Gartcairn – on a one-year deal as he continues his summer rebuilding job.

“Jordan has got pace to burn and a great attitude and ability,” Ure told the Falkirk Herald.

"He can play as a right back and that’s where he feels he would play. But we believe we have brought him in to play anywhere up that right hand side.

"We are in the process of trying to rejig the squad and he has come in and given us something to think about because he’s really impressed.

"We need people that are going to come in and do us a turn and he definitely ticks that box. He will provide us with something that we’ve not got at this moment in time as his pace is really something to behold.

"Jordan had a wee bit of an injury to his hand a couple of years ago or last year and things didn’t work out.

"But he has come to us and shown up very well in training. He is somebody that we really are excited to be working with.”

Ure, who has also signed 19-year-old defender Andrew Rodden from Partick Thistle, also gave his thoughts on losing midfielder Martin Orr, who has decided to move on due to a tighter budget at the club this year.

"Martin was arguably one of our most reliable signings in all my time,” Ure said.

"He’s a great lad into the bargain so it is really sad to see him go. It wasn’t financially viable for him to stay.

"I have no doubt that he will go on and do well in the game because he is a top player and a top guy.

"I think he wants to play at the best level he possibly can and I think there are teams in higher leagues that should certainly be chapping his door because he is more than capable of going and playing at a higher level.

"He is Mr Consistency. It’s a great position to be in when you turn round and you know how reliable people are and Marty was definitely that.”

Shire begin their pre-season friendlies this Saturday with a trip to Glasgow United, kick-off 2pm.