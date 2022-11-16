Derek Ure: East Stirlingshire boss and club legend resigns from top job after failing to stop club's stuttering start

Club officials say they “reluctantly” accepted his resignation as manager on Tuesday night in what signals the end of an era at the Falkirk club.

The 38-year-old came through the ranks as a youngster all the way back in 2002 and he went on to make over 400 appearances for the Shire over two spells.

In his second spell at the club – he became captain of the side before eventually going on to taking the top job.

Derek Ure has left East Stirlingshire (Pic: Ala Murray)

A club spokesperson said of his departure: “We wish to place on record our absolute appreciation for every minute Derek spent on the park and in the dugout. Club legend is a phrase sometimes used to easily but not on this occasion. Derek is Shire through and through and represented us on every occasion with the ultimate commitment and passion.”