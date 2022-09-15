Derby day match preview: Pars v Bairns

UNBEATEN START: James McPake’s Dunfermline Athletic side sit top of the League One table after six outings, winning four and drawing two matches. The former Dundee boss has added the likes of Chris Hamilton to his squad over the summer, while still having the core and continuity of the players already contracted to the club. Last time out they beat league rivals Queen of the South 2-0 at Palmerston and went two points clear at the top. Falkirk will need each player to play to their best if they are planning on leaving Fife with three points on Saturday evening.

DEFENSIVE RECORD: The Pars grabbed another clean-sheet last time out in Dumfries too, which leaves them having conceded only a single goal since the start of the league season. That one was also a stunning equaliser for Airdrieonains at East End Park from Adam Frizzell. Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet has been a key part of the early season shut-outs, with the stopper saving a penalty in the QoS match. The former Dundee United man is also a main part of how the team play and is adept at playing the ball out of the box with his feet.

DANGER MEN: Dunfermline Athletic’s squad looks a little thin on paper, but certainly have one of, if not the, strongest squad in League One. The goals have been shared amongst the team with forward Lewis McCann the club’s top goalscorer, netting five times in ten outings. Fellow hitman Nikolay Todorov has scored four goals in nine appearances and his physically dominating presence will need to be watched by the Falkirk backline. Dundee United starlet Chris Mochire has also recently joined the club on loan and the attacking midfielder will look to be the link between the Pars’ midfield and attack.

THE MCGINN FACTOR: Last time out in Kelty, Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn admitted himself he didn’t have a great game, and it was a real surprise from a player so consistent in the middle of the park. He’ll need to be back to his best at East End Park and use his vast experience to keep his side in the game at those tough opponents in a fiery encounter. The ex-Killie and Hibs midfielder has played in countless big games while the likes of Finn Yeats haven’t had that luxury yet.

BURRELL AND LAWAL: Two players who continually impress off the bench are attacking duo Rumarn Burrell and Ola Lawal. The pair, who signed for the club recently, came on against Kelty and certainly made some sort of difference. Burrell especially looks a real threat up top and his intelligence could be vital. The likes of Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie have lacked consistency so far.