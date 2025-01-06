Departing Dumbarton general manager Antonia Love makes Stenhousemuir switch

Stenhousemuir's Ochiview Park (Photo: Scott Louden)

Stenhousemuir have confirmed the appointment of highly-regarded administrator Antonia Love as the club's new general manager.

The ex-Sons’ stalwart will start her role at Ochilview Park next month, replacing outgoing chief executive officer David Alexander, who has “chosen to pursue new opportunities” after a two-year spell at the club.

Love spent over ten years at Dumbarton – across two spells – acting as general manager and is a well-known and respected figure within the Scottish lower-leagues.

On joining the Warriors, she said: “I am honoured to join Stenhousemuir FC, a club with a rich history and a vibrant, community-driven ethos.

"I would like to thank the Board for this incredible opportunity and acknowledge the fantastic work done by David Alexander and his team.

"I am excited to work with the staff, players, and supporters to build on the club’s strengths and create a bright future together.”

Stenny chairman, Dan Wharton, added: “David Alexander has been a tremendous asset to the club, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and hard work.

"As we look to the future, we are thrilled and excited to welcome Antonia Love as our new General Manager.

"Antonia’s extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for football make her an excellent fit to guide the club through its next phase of growth and success.

"The club looks forward to this new chapter under Antonia’s leadership as it continues its mission to excel both on and off the pitch.

“Throughout her career, Antonia has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a strategic mindset, and a commitment to fostering growth both on and off the pitch.”