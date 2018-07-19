Denny woman and partner picked up World Cup fever with dice game

A Denny woman and her partner captured World Cup fever last week as they invented a game called Football Dice.

Angela Lafferty, who attended school in Denny, and her partner Ian Holden invented the dice based game as World Cup fever gripped the nation.

The game is simple.

Each packet has one team with an attack, midfield and defence die - and the rules are the same as a normal football match - with commands on the dice being followed to decide the winner.

The dice have proved popular, making their way to the actual World Cup. They are currently available for shipping worldwide.

Ian, a school teacher from Edinburgh, invented the game with educational purposes in mind, believing it provides a ‘welcome alternative to solitary use of devices for many.’

The company currently have dice in the colours of 16 different national teams on sale - including Scotland.