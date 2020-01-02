Denny Johnstone switches Falkirk for Stranraer

Falkirk forward Denny Johnstone has joined League One bottom side Stranraer on loan.

The striker completed pre-season rehabilitation with the Bairns and was rewarded with a deal by Ray McKinnon, but he has failed to recover from a series of niggles that have followed his knee injury that kept him out of the game for almost a year.

Johnstone took the Bairns number 10 shirt. Picture: Michael Gillen

David McCracken told shareholders at the Bairns AGM the ex-Celtic youth , who turns 26 next week, was likely to have a new temporary club for the remainder of the season.

Stranraer have announced he will join the Blues where he will replace ex-Bairn Mark Stewart who has left to take a job outside of football.

Johnstone has scored once for Falkirk, against Berwick Rangers, and managed 431 minutes of football in 14 appearances, mostly from the bench.

INCOMING: Raffaele de Vita (Livingston, loan)

His only goal came in Berwick. Picture: Michael Gillen.

OUTGOING: Denny Johnstone (Stranraer, loan)