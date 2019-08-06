Denny Johnstone: Falkirk striker wins extended deal

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has confirmed that Denny Johnstone has signed a deal until the end of the season after impressing in pre-season.



The former Morton striker, who has been recovering from a knee problem which kept him out for most of last season, had been on a short-term deal until August.

But the Bairns boss has seen enough potential in the 24-year-old to bring him in for the season.

McKinnon told the Falkirk Herald: "Denny's going to be here for the season as well.

"He's training every day and gradually getting better and better. He was always going to be a slow-burner but we'll see the best of Denny in the coming months.

"We're not going to push him too hard but when he gets up to full fitness he'll do excellent for us.

Falkirk are also closing in on the signing of a Hearts youth player who can play on the left-hand side.

Earlier the club announced Louis Longridge has joined the Bairns until January.