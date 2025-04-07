'Delighted' - Falkirk winger Ethan Ross revels in scoring first free-kick of season

Falkirk's Ethan Ross (L) scores to make it 4-0 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)Falkirk's Ethan Ross (L) scores to make it 4-0 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Falkirk's Ethan Ross (L) scores to make it 4-0 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Ethan Ross revelled in scoring his first free-kick of the season during the Bairns’ 5-0 rout of Greenock Morton last Saturday.

The 23-year-old struck home his sixth Scottish Championship goal of the campaign as Falkirk edged closer to sealing the title.

Winger Ross curled home a cracking free-kick to make it 4-0 ten minutes into the second half, and he revealed that team-mate Scott Arfield was gunning for a hat-trick.

“I'm very happy with that one,” he said. “Scotty was trying to steal the ball off me, but I was confident in myself to step up and take it. And thankfully that one went in today, so I am delighted with that.

Falkirk's Ethan Ross (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 4-0 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)Falkirk's Ethan Ross (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 4-0 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Falkirk's Ethan Ross (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 4-0 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“I back myself over free-kicks and I can do them in training and the boys have been helping me off because I haven't scored one this season.

"It was a perfect position for me. That's the side I like and thankfully it flew into the top corner.”

On the trip to Ayr United, Ross added: “We know it will be tough but we go in with the thoughts of getting three points.

"We know we'll have to prepare well because it's a good Ayr team that we'll be coming up against.

“It'll be a different test for us down at Ayr, but we look forward to it and bring on. We're very much keeping our feet on the floor.”

