Delight as Steins Thistle secure back-to-back wins in East of Scotland Amateur Cup
First half goals by Steven Donaghy and Kyle Allison – plus Donaghy’s second after the break – sealed a brilliant success for the team co-managed by Kevin Valentine and Alan Joyce and captained by Chris Crawford.
Delighted Steins committee member Blair Robertson said: "The celebrations were good because we had quite a reasonable support there. A lot of the guys had their kids there and the coaches were there from the younger teams.
"It was a good family event.
“I think it was around a decade ago that we also won the same cup two years in a row as well. It’s a bit of a strange coincidence.
"It was great to have the final at the Falkirk Stadium as well because it’s local for us.”
Steins Thistle’s next massive cup match will come on Saturday, April 12, when they face Cupar Hearts in a Scottish Amateur Cup semi-final which kicks off at 2pm at Bayview Stadium in Methil.
"Cupar have won the Scottish Cup for the last two years,” Robertson said. “They beat us 2-1 in the final two years ago and they beat us 2-1 in the semi-final at the Falkirk Stadium last year.
"So they’re a very good team. Are we confident? You’ve got to believe in yourself and we’re going there with the view that we can give them a game.
"We're a top team. It will be very difficult but it will be a hard game for them as well.”
