Defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins Bairns as Rennie's first signing

Head coach Martin Rennie's first signing (Pic: Ian Sneddon/Falkirk FC)

The 30-year-old joins the club until the end of the season and will provide Rennie with a steady option at centre back or left back.

Internationally recognised for Antigua and Barbuda, the ex-Livingston and Motherwell defender has experience across the game in Scotland and England.

He could make his debut on Sunday afternoon against Alloa Athletic.

