Defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins Bairns as Rennie's first signing
Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie has made his first signing since taking over the Bairns top job earlier this month, bringing in versatile defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
The 30-year-old joins the club until the end of the season and will provide Rennie with a steady option at centre back or left back.
Internationally recognised for Antigua and Barbuda, the ex-Livingston and Motherwell defender has experience across the game in Scotland and England.
He could make his debut on Sunday afternoon against Alloa Athletic.
A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
“Aaron has been capped at international level for Antigua and Barbuda, featuring in their 1-0 win over Grenada this year in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.
"A left sided defender who can play at both left centre back and left back, Aaron began his career with Montrose before joining Partick Thistle, where he played an key role in their 2012/13 First Division win.”