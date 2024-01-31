Declan McManus on 'incredible' TNS journey, 24-goal Falkirk loan spell and semi-final tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old striker, who now plays a starring role for Falkirk’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final opponents The New Saints, made a long-lasting impact during his loan spell in Navy Blue after he made the season-long move from Ross County.

But his time at the club ended in disappointment with the Bairns consigned to another season of third tier football despite his goals aiding a title tilt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, McManus, who has only recently returned from a long-term injury, revealed that he was delighted when the draws were made for the latter stages of the competition back in October.

TNS striker Declan McManus enjoyed a stunning loan spell at Falkirk during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 24 goals after making the move south from Ross County (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I wasn’t fit before the draw was made so I was praying that the guys would get through and that I would fit by the time one of the cup ties came around,” he said. “When Falkirk came out as our tie I was delighted. It is a place I really loved playing football and I managed to do really well during that season.

“It is an extra special one for me. The way it ended, with the league being decided with just a point between us and Raith Rovers, I was gutted and angry for the club. The simple truth is that we were the ones with the momentum – we would have gone on to win the league in those final eight games, we all knew that. It was one of the toughest things that has happened to me in my career.

“Falkirk gave me a chance to enjoy playing football again as a striker. I came from Ross County having been chucked out wide and that isn’t me. Ray (McKinnon) and Lee (Miller) and Cracks (David McCracken) were great with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters were superb too. I came with the worst background, an ex-Raith and Dunfermline player, but I managed to win them over by scoring goals.”

Ryan Brobbell and Declan McManus of The New Saints celebrates scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round First Leg match between The New Saints (TNS) and Linfield at Park Hall Stadium on July 05, 2022 in Oswestry, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Since making the move to the 15-time Cymru Premier title holders TNS back in 2021, McManus has gone on to become the star man for Craig Harrison’s team, having netted 72 times in just 88 matches.

And he reckons that the quadruple-chasing Welsh champions are underrated by many outsiders, including Scottish football fans. So far in this year’s Trust Trophy competition, TNS have trounced Arbroath in the quarter-finals while also progressing against East Fife and Hibs’ B team.

He said: “I love it here – the football and the general way of life. My family are settled and I have had some brilliant moments on the park. I’ve helped the team win five trophies and we’ve had some big European moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It probably wasn’t a big ‘Sky Sports News’ transfer at the time but for TNS to spend £60,000 for a player was huge and there was a bit of pressure for me coming down to Wales. The expectation was that I would hit the ground running and luckily I did.

11-01-2020. Picture Michael Gillen. PETERHEAD. Balmoor Stadium. Peterhead FC v Falkirk FC. Matchday 21. SPFL Ladbrokes League One. Hat trick hero Declan McManus 9 at the end of the game.

“People at the time probably though it was backward step for me but I have scored a hat-trick in European competition against a Viktoria Plzeň team that had a wage bill of £20 million, that doesn’t look like a backward step to me. That was a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life.

“If we were in Falkirk’s league or even the Championship, we would hold our own easily. We would be more than capable of doing that. I think even financially the club would be able to compete. We are well-run. There is a lack of respect for domestic Welsh football but we don’t pay attention to that as a club.”

Looking ahead to Saturday night’s semi-final at the Falkirk Stadium, which kicks-off at 7.40pm live on BBC Alba and S4C, McManus says that his team-mates will not be focusing on Falkirk’s incredible season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TNS are also currently one of the only undefeated teams left on league duty throughout the UK’s professional league systems much like the Bairns, and they come into the match on the back of a domestic cup trophy win earlier this month, having lifted the Nathaniel MG Cup after a 5-1 win over Swansea’s under-21s.

“We will focus on ourselves,” McManus said. “We travel up on Friday night and we will go out and play our game. If we turn up we will give Falkirk a tough one. I think there will be goals because both teams like to attack.