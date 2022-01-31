David Goodwillie: 'Falkirk target' signs for Raith Rovers

Clyde forward David Goodwillie has signed for Raith Rovers, after being linked with the Bairns throughout the transfer window.

By Ben Kearney
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:18 pm
Falkirk's Paul Dixon challenges Rovers' controversial signing David Goodwillie (Picture Michael Gillen)

The Kirkcaldy club have moved to bring in the 32-year-old, paying a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United and Blackburn Rovers player.

Having scored 109 goals in 176 games appearances for the Bully Wee he links up again with manager John McGlynn, signing an hour before the deadline.

Falkirk have been credited with an interest in the contentious forward throughout the previous two mid-season transfer windows.

