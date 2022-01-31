David Goodwillie: 'Falkirk target' signs for Raith Rovers

Falkirk's Paul Dixon challenges Rovers' controversial signing David Goodwillie (Picture Michael Gillen)

The Kirkcaldy club have moved to bring in the 32-year-old, paying a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United and Blackburn Rovers player.

Having scored 109 goals in 176 games appearances for the Bully Wee he links up again with manager John McGlynn, signing an hour before the deadline.