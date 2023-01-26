News you can trust since 1845
Darvel v Falkirk: Scottish Cup fifth round tie to be shown live on television as date is confirmed

Falkirk’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie with Darvel will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

By Ben Kearney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The match will take place on Monday, February 13, with kick off in East Ayrshire 7.45pm.

Mick Kennedy’s side pulled of one of the greatest Scottish Cup shocks when they defeated Aberdeen last Monday night 1-0.

And earlier on in the competition, they easily dispatched of League 1 outfit Montrose 5-2 away from home.

The Bairns will travel to Darvel's Recreation Park on Monday, 13 February, with kick off at 7.45pm (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)
Falkirk earned their place in the fifth round with a 2-1 win over Alloa Athletic last weekend.

A Bairns spokesperson said of the fixture: ‘full ticketing arrangements for this tie will be announced in due course.’

All televised fixtures

Friday, 10 February, Kick off 7.45pm; Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian (Live on BBC Scotland)Saturday, 11 February, Kick off 5.30pm; Celtic v St Mirren (Live on Viaplay)Sunday, 12 February, Kick off 4.00pm; Rangers v Partick Thistle (Live on Viaplay)Monday, 13 February, Kick off 7.45pm; Darvel v Falkirk (Live on BBC Scotland)

Rumarn Burrell's late header sent the Bairns into the fifth round last Saturday, with John McGlynn's side defeating Alloa Athletic 2-1 (Photo by Michael Gillen)
