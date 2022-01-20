Danny Smith: Pace architects of their own downfall
Dunipace gaffer Danny Smith has praised the progress made by his side this season but says he regrets costly errors that have stopped them doing better still.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:43 pm
The Pace lost 2-0 away to Leith Athletic in East of Scotland Football League first division conference A, missing a spot kick in the first half whilst on top at 0-0.
Smith said: “It’s frustrating because I don’t think any team has blown us away.
“We’ve just had a mix of mistakes or missing things like penalties. That’s a good few now we haven’t scored from.
“I’m proud of the season so far, and to be sitting in third is real progress, but we could be even further up there.”
Smith’s side face fourth-placed Kirkcaldy and Dysart on Saturday.