Danny Smith hails 'unsung hero' as Dunipace seal East of Scotland Qualifying Cup semi-final spot

Dunipace manager Danny Smith animated on the touchline against St Andrews United (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Pace eventually overcame tough opposition in St Andrews United at Westfield, winning the tie 1-0 against Robbie Raeside’s team, who were reduced to ten men for the final ten minutes of the tie.

Dunipace will now face one of Dundonald Bluebell, Dunbar United, University of Stirling or Musselburgh Athletic in the final four.

But manager Smith admits the competition isn’t the Pace’s priority with the team currently chasing the first division title.

Dunipace sealed a semi-final spot in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup after a 1-0 win over St Andrews (Photo: Alan Murray)

"We did make a few changes for the game. I felt we were the most likely team to win it,” he said. “It was quarter-final with the reward of a home semi-final so we wanted to balance winning the tie while maybe quietly admitting that our main goal isn’t this competition, or any cup this season really.

"Previously, would we have put more focus on it? Yes, but we can’t pick and choose in all honesty. We are in a real title fight in a tight league and the focus for us is the first division.

"You want to win each game we play in but we also need to manage our squad. It is a fine balancing act.”

And on France’s performance, which saw him net an excellent winning goal in the 117th minute, Smith hailed the impact the attacker for his overall impact at Dunipace over the past two seasons.

"It was a goal worthy of winning any game, it was a great bit of quality,” the boss said. “Martin maybe goes under the radar a wee bit. When you talk about our forward players, Sam Colley has probably had the limelight recently but Martin on the other wing has also been superb over the past two seasons or so.

"He showed so much composure in that moment and it was a great finish. His overall display on Saturday was brilliant and he is a player I really enjoy working with. We’re lucky to have him.”