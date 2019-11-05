Dalkeith Thistle 2-4 Dunipace: Pace head into Bonnyrigg Rose clash on a high

Dunipace bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Oakley to record a 4-2 win over Dalkeith Thistle last Saturday.

MacPherson cancelled out an own goal from the visitors, bulleting in a header from close range before Pace went 2-1 in front ahead of the break when Liam Craig’s cross-cum-shot sailed into the top corner.

Pace extended their advantage in the second half when MacPherson volleyed in his second and Pace’s third goal to make it 10 for the season, before an uncharacteristic mistake by goalkeeper Kane allowed Thistle back into it.

Zok sealed things from the penalty spot to give Dunipace a 4-2 win and go into the clash against Bonnyrigg Rose in the South of Scotland Cup with a victory.

Pace manager Gary MacMillan said: “Good to bounce back from Tuesday with a win.

“We have given the boys a target that they don’t lose back to back league games this season and this is always a difficult place to come.

“They certainly needed to show a bit of character in the game and that was something we missed almost entirely through the week.

“Pleased with the result, particularly not having played to the level we have in previous games and pleased that again we show we can find alternate ways to win games. It keeps us there or thereabouts ahead of a hugely difficult cup tie at home to Bonnyrigg.”

On his keeper’s error, he said: “David is such a good keeper, we all know that, so we don’t make a big deal of it. No-one will beat him up more than himself knowing him.

“Ultimately it cost us nothing in the end. It was a strange one as the player caught it so poorly from so far out and David is such a good footballer he probably could have comfortably taken a touch and played out, one that if the player had caught it well he would have gathered comfortably.”