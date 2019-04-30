Dalkeith Thistle 0-4 Bo’ness Utd: BU’s take care of business

Bo’ness United finished second and completed their East of Scotland League Conference B campaign with a routine victory over Dalkeith Thistle at King’s Park.

The outcome never looked in doubt once United broke the deadlock, and it was a fitting end to their first season in the East of Scotland set-up to finish with another confident display.

The visitors were unlucky not to take the lead as early as the second minute when Ryan Stevenson’s shot crashed off the crossbar.

Bo’ness opened the scoring in the 19th minute after a calamitous moment for Dalkeith defender Euan Mitchell who headed a Stevenson cross past his own goalkeeper.

Midway through the half the game was over as a contest when Bo’ness doubled their lead and the home side were controversially reduced to ten men with the award of a penalty kick after Shaun Murray was adjudged to have handled in the box.

The penalty was an easy decision for referee Shepherd to make but brandishing the red card stunned everyone in attendance as it was clearly an accidental infringement. Stevenson kept his cool to send James McQueen the wrong way.

Prentice limped off shortly afterwards to be replaced by Marty Wright and the Bo’ness substitute tested McQueen twice with close range efforts as he chased goal number 20 for the season. Just before the interval Dalkeith survived another scare when Ross Campbell’s acrobatic effort struck the bar.

United were taking real advantage of the extra man in the second half and had chances via Stevenson and Keast thwarted by McQueen.

On the 70 minute mark United finally made it three when Fraser Keast grabbed his tenth goal of the season after good play on the wing by MacKenzie,

Morgan released the winger out on the right and his teasing cross was headed in via the crossbar. Third time lucky for Bo’ness hitting the goalframe and it was no more than they deserved.

Josh Macdonald twice came close to grabbing his first goal of the season, firstly with a fierce volley and secondly when he knocked a Keast knock-on just past the post.

Into stoppage time Bo’ness completed the scoring with a tremendous hit from the edge of the D by Craig Comrie.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Snowdon, Syme, Campbell ©, Hunter, Stevenson, Macdonald, Morgan, Prentice, (Wright), Keast and MacKenzie (Comrie). Unused: Marshall and Gemmell.